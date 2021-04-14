Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.29. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,395. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $206.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

