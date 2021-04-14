Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.10. 3,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.45. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.