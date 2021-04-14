Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

