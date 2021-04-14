Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $36.11

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 1,095,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $4,028,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.