Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 13,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,012. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

