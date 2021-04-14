Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $34.57

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 63,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

