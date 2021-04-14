Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $86.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

