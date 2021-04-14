Brokerages Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

