Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $120.56

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,210. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 61.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 113.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.