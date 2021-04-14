Brokers Offer Predictions for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LW. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

