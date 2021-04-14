Brokers Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

