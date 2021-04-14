Bruker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,959. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Bruker has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.