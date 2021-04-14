BTMX Reaches Market Capitalization of $949.72 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BTMX has a total market cap of $949.72 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

