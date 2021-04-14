Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

