Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.97. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($4.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.36. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $325.76.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

