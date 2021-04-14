Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.48. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

