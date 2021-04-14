Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,779 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 538,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

