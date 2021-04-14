Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

