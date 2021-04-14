Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.