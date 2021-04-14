Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. 9,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,744. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

