C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 6.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.96. 29,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,007,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock valued at $515,660,536 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.