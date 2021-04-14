CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.36 or 0.00089615 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $298,664.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00063897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00647699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036512 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 50,611 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

