Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Cadiz stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadiz by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

