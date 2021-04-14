Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 111,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,258. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

