Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $621.00. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,755. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.13 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.80 and its 200 day moving average is $630.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

