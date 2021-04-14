Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,612 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

ALGN traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.