Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

Booking stock traded up $32.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,436.71. 2,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,349.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2,083.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

