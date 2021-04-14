Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 91,699 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,699 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

