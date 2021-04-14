Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,802 shares of company stock valued at $266,645,936 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

