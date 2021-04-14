Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,532 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

