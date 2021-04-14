Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

