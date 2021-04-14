Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. 18,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,418,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

