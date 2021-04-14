Canaccord Genuity Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$5.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FIL opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$376.62 million and a P/E ratio of -17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.