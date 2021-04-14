Canaccord Genuity Raises Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Price Target to GBX 450

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.85% from the stock’s current price.

GOOD stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.03 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.38.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

