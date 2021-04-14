Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

