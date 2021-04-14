Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay Sells 100,000 Shares

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Shares of CCW stock opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

