Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.55 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,875 shares of company stock worth $3,502,638.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

