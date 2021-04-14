Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $40.00. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 8,436 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $85.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

