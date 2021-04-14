Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 107.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

