Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $276.94. 24,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,679 shares of company stock valued at $220,693,636. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

