Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 108,385 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 8,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

