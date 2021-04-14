Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 37,700 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,416,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74.

