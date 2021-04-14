Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,916,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. 14,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,340. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

