Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.68. 200,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

