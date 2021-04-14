Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.