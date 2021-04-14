Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

