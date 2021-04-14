Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by research analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

CSL stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

