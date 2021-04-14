Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,587.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

