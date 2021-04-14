Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

