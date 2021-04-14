Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

